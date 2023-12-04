South Africa: President Ramaphosa Mourns Passing of Prof Harry Seftel

3 December 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been saddened by the passing of veteran clinician, researcher and academic Prof Harry Seftel.

Johannesburg-born Prof Seftel has passed away less than a month before his 95th birthday.

The President offers his deep condolences to the Seftel family and the late Dr Seftel's friends and associates around the country and internationally.

Prof Seftel spent more than 50 years in the Department of Medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand.

President Ramaphosa said: "Prof Seftel's passing at the end of an extended life with which he was blessed, is another instance of loss among a generation that defined the South Africa of the 20th century.

"Prof Seftel's life journey includes his university-days friendship with Nelson Mandela.

"Harry Seftel's journey was one of continuous curiosity and discovery with the aim of assisting individuals and entire communities to make healthy lifestyle choices and enjoy a healthy life.

"He was a relentless achiever who passionately educated generations of medical practitioners and researchers. He will be remembered for sharing his knowledge in the most accessible and entertaining ways which endeared him to his students and millions of people who learned from him via public platforms.

"Harry Seftel was a national treasure whose love for his work and for the people of South Africa must be celebrated at this time of mourning and remembrance and must live on in the ethos of all health care professionals."

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.