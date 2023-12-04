South Africa: President Ramaphosa Mourns Passing of Prof Harry Seftel

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been saddened by the passing of veteran clinician, researcher and academic Prof Harry Seftel.

Johannesburg-born Prof Seftel has passed away less than a month before his 95th birthday.

The President offers his deep condolences to the Seftel family and the late Dr Seftel's friends and associates around the country and internationally.

Prof Seftel spent more than 50 years in the Department of Medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand.

President Ramaphosa said: "Prof Seftel's passing at the end of an extended life with which he was blessed, is another instance of loss among a generation that defined the South Africa of the 20th century.

"Prof Seftel's life journey includes his university-days friendship with Nelson Mandela.

"Harry Seftel's journey was one of continuous curiosity and discovery with the aim of assisting individuals and entire communities to make healthy lifestyle choices and enjoy a healthy life.

"He was a relentless achiever who passionately educated generations of medical practitioners and researchers. He will be remembered for sharing his knowledge in the most accessible and entertaining ways which endeared him to his students and millions of people who learned from him via public platforms.

"Harry Seftel was a national treasure whose love for his work and for the people of South Africa must be celebrated at this time of mourning and remembrance and must live on in the ethos of all health care professionals."