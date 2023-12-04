Kenya: Residents Near Tana River Dams Urged to Relocated as Floods Risk Rises

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has issued a stern warning to residents living in proximity to Masinga, Kamburu, Kindaruma, Gitaru, and Kiambere Dams along the Tana River, urging them to relocate to safer areas due to the escalating risk of floods.

Secretary Kindiki, in a statement on Saturday, expressed concern over the rising water levels in these dams, emphasizing the potential for devastating floods if the current heavy rains persist. Such floods would disproportionately affect communities residing near these dams.

"To safeguard lives and ensure the well-being of all residents residing in close proximity to Masinga, Kamburu, Kindaruma, Gitaru, and Kiambere Dams, the government is taking measures to evacuate all individuals to secure locations," he asserted.

Kindiki urged citizens to heed safety directives issued by relevant authorities, including the Meteorological Department, to remain vigilant and prevent further loss of life.

"We will issue a notice and alert when our experts advise us to evacuate the at-risk population, and we will ensure a swift response," he assured.

The government intends to notify individuals who are likely to be affected by the flooding, informing them that their data and information have been gathered to facilitate a smooth evacuation process should the need arise.

"The government has identified suitable relocation sites where evacuated residents will be accommodated until the rains subside. We will also ensure the availability of essential supplies such as food, non-food items, medicines, and other necessities," Secretary Kindiki stated.

Local leaders and administration officials from the national government will collaborate in executing the evacuation plan, ensuring the safety and well-being of those affected.

Kindiki underscored the government's commitment to closely monitor the El Niño rains' situation across various regions of the country, ready to respond promptly to any emergencies that may arise. The safety and welfare of Kenyan citizens remain a top priority during this challenging period.