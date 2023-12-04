South Africa's Male Homicide Rate Is an Epidemic Hiding in Plain Sight

3 December 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Richard Matzopoulos and Morna Cornell

Our study confirms the massive, disproportionate and enduring homicide risk among South African men, which highlights their relative neglect in the country's prevention and policy responses.

Interpersonal violence is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, predominantly among young black men, yet remains largely neglected as a critical public health issue.

Globally, among 475,000 homicides in 2012, 60% were males aged 15 to 44 years, making homicide the third-leading cause of death for males in this age group. While interpersonal violence is a global health issue, low- and middle-income countries bear the heaviest burden, accounting for more than 90% of deaths overall.

South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates and disease burdens from interpersonal violence of any country in the world, with an overall homicide rate six times the global average.

The country has responded proactively to violence against women with interventions and policy measures, culminating in a National Strategic Plan on Gender-based Violence and Femicide.

In stark contrast, men's disproportionate burden of homicide has largely been ignored, and - as is the case globally - has not resulted in targeted, meaningful prevention.

Two previous nationally representative homicide studies only explored the situational contexts of homicide for women and child victims, in line with global directives such as the 67th World Health Assembly Resolution that prioritised prevention efforts to reduce violence against women...

