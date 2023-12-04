Rwanda: Bizimana Nets Winner as Kryvbas Edge Oleksandria

3 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda captain Djihad Bizimana continued his impeccable form in the Ukrainian Premier League as he scored a late winner to inspire title contenders Kryvbas KR beat Oleksandria 2-1 on Saturday.

Bizimana bossed Kryvbas' midfield to perfection and capped a brilliant night at the Shakhty Zhotneve Stadium. He was the team's heartbeat throughout the game as he combined both defensive and offensive duties to propel his side to victory.

Oleksandria, who were playing away from home, took the lead in the 31st minute through midfielder Artem Shulyasnki before Jean Morel Poe restored parity for Kryvbas in the 79th minute after being set up by Tymur Stetskov.

The pair were level on 1-1 until the 83rd minute when the former APR FC and Rayon Sports star snatched the winning goal to keep his side in the title race.

Bizimana has played 15 league games for Kryvbas so far this season, starting 14 of them. He one goal and one assist to his name on his maiden season with the Ukrainian side. .

