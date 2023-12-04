Kenya: Garsen MP Ali Wario and Galole MP Said Hiribae Rescued After Going Missing on Humanitarian Mission

Nairobi — Garsen MP Ali Wario and Galole MP Said Hiribae, along with Nominated MCA Mama Aodho Omara and 18 passengers, have been rescued following reports of their disappearance during a food distribution mission in Tana River County.

Tana River County Commissioner Benja Omar confirmed to the national broadcaster, KBC, that the legislators and their companions were located early Sunday morning in search coordinated by the Kenya Red Cross Society.

Commissioner Omar revealed that the missing individuals were found in the vicinity of Feji, from where they were safely evacuated to a secure location.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) issued a statement shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the incident. The boat carrying relief food for flood-affected communities in the Tana River region encountered difficulties while navigating to Mnazini, becoming stranded near the Wema area.

ODM further elaborated, "Rescue teams were dispatched, with the invaluable assistance of Governor Dhadho Godhana and the Red Cross, who utilized phone technology (GPRS) and traditional methods such as smoke signals and the ringing of church bells. These efforts led to the successful location of the group, and they were safely transported back to Garsen in the early hours of the night. Everyone is safe and accounted for. We have personally spoken with the legislators to confirm their whereabouts."

Tana River County has recently experienced severe flooding due to heavy rainfall affecting various parts of the country. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by the ongoing weather patterns and the importance of timely humanitarian assistance during such crises.