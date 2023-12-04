Kenya: Unbeaten Lionesses Storm 3x3 Africa Cup Semis, Men to Go Quarters Route

Nairobi — Kenya's women's team, the Lionesses, stormed into the semi-finals of the 3x3 Africa Cup in Cairo, Egypt, after victories over Morocco and Madagascar assured them of a top spot finish in Pool B, while the men salvaged a quarter final ticket after a hard earned victory over Morocco.

The women had started their campaign with victory over Benin on the opening day on Friday and they kept that rolling with another dominant performance on day two.

With Madina Okot joining the team after missing day one, the Lionesses were in full compliments of four, and the rotation worked superbly as they edged out Morocco 13-8.

Madina was Kenya's biggest contributor with five points and six rebounds, as she played more minutes to rest up Mercy Wanyama who was unrotated in the first game against Benin.

In their final pool match, the girls were even more dominant as they crushed Madagascar 19-11, this time Wanyama coming up big with 12 rebounds and six points in the victory.

Madina was the highest point scorer with seven, five of which came from inside the paint.

Meanwhile, the men were in a must win situation to salvage their Cup hopes, and they did that by one basket, edging out Morocco 15-14.

Skipper Ariel Ortega came up big for the men, sinking a two-point shot with 53 seconds left to play with the game tied at 13-13.

Anass El Moussaoui would sink one bucket with 17 seconds to play, but the Kenyan boys managed to nervously see off the duel to pick a win.

The men will face off with Nigeria in Sunday evening's quarter finals, while the women await the winner between Uganda and Morocco.