Rwanda: Kunga Therapy, 7 Other Health Facilities Closed By MoH

Kunga Therapy and seven other health facilities offering traditional, complementary, and alternative medicine have been closed down by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

A statement issued by the ministry on Sunday, December 3, pointed out that the decision was taken after an audit revealed that these facilities are practising some activities that are contrary to laws and regulations governing the health sector.

The activities for which the facilities are being closed include advertising of services and drugs in a way that is contrary to regulations, use of illegal medicines, and working on premises that are not allowed for medical services.

Kingo Herbal Medicine, Muganga Rugamba, Fora urinde, Zeovia, African Culture Medicinez Zeoviva, Green Vision Nutrition, and Ijabo Life Center are the other facilities that have been closed down.

"Widespread audits of all clinics in the country are ongoing to ensure that medical professionals comply with the rules and regulations," MoH's statement read.

The MoH warned health service providers against unlicensed operations, advertising of medical services and medicines, and use of drugs that are not approved by the Rwanda Food and Drug Administration (Rwanda FDA).