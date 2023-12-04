Kenya: Kakuzi Bags 5 Avocado Awards

4 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Listed superfood producer Kakuzi has won five avocado awards in this year's Avocado Industry Excellence Awards.

The awards included Avocado Person of the Year 2023, Large Scale Orchards, Large Scale Exporter, Growers Nursery-Seedlings, and Auxiliary Services Categories.

Kakuzi became first in the large-scale orchards for over 200 acres and first in the other categories.

"We are honored and excited by the nominations alongside our industry peers. We continue to encourage and participate in such industry initiatives as part of our corporate commitment to grow the local avocado production and export opportunity," the company's managing director, Chris Flowers, said.

Kakuzi's avocado sales have recently accelerated, with exports to Europe and China peaking.

This year, Flowers disclosed that Kakuzi had planted 13,542 seedlings during the current short rain season as part of its avocado orchard expansion strategy.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.