Kenya: Kakuzi Bags 5 Avocado Awards

Nairobi — Listed superfood producer Kakuzi has won five avocado awards in this year's Avocado Industry Excellence Awards.

The awards included Avocado Person of the Year 2023, Large Scale Orchards, Large Scale Exporter, Growers Nursery-Seedlings, and Auxiliary Services Categories.

Kakuzi became first in the large-scale orchards for over 200 acres and first in the other categories.

"We are honored and excited by the nominations alongside our industry peers. We continue to encourage and participate in such industry initiatives as part of our corporate commitment to grow the local avocado production and export opportunity," the company's managing director, Chris Flowers, said.

Kakuzi's avocado sales have recently accelerated, with exports to Europe and China peaking.

This year, Flowers disclosed that Kakuzi had planted 13,542 seedlings during the current short rain season as part of its avocado orchard expansion strategy.