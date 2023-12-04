Rwanda: Results for 2022/2023 Advanced Level National Exams Set for Release

The Ministry of Education is set to release the results for the 2022/2023 Advanced Level national examinations.

According to the ministry's official announcement, results will be unveiled on Monday, December 4, at 1 pm.

The coming marks to be released involve a range of A-level categories, comprising General Education, Teacher Training College (TTC), and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

According to the data provided by the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), the examinations saw participation from 48,543 candidates in the A-Level exams within general education.

Additionally, 28,141 candidates undertook the TVET exams, while 3,978 candidates completed the exams in TTC.

The A-Level marks release follows the earlier announcements of O-Level and PLE results on September 12. It is expected that following the official release, candidates will check their results through NESA.