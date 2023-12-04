Kenya: No Country Should Be Forced to Choose Between Its Development and Climate Action - Ruto

Dubai — President William Ruto has called for an integrated global effort to support climate action, while warning against forcing any country to choose between development and climate action.

Speaking at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, Ruto emphasized the importance of pursuing both development and climate action simultaneously.

"Ignoring Africa's developmental needs and the failure to invest in our youth is no longer a tenable argument," he said, highlighting the urgency of addressing Africa's unique challenges.

Ruto said he believes that Africa has immense potential and should be transformed into a green powerhouse, not only for the continent's benefit but also for global industrial decarbonization.

Despite the ongoing climate crisis, President Ruto expressed regret that the world remains divided between the North and South. He argued that this division has hindered the world's ability to leverage its strengths and capitalize on opportunities. He called for collective action to drive success and progress.

President Ruto reaffirmed the commitment to limiting global warming to a 1.5-degree Celsius ceiling and stressed the need to support nations that have contributed the least to climate change but face its most severe consequences.

He warned against viewing the climate crisis as a remote threat, citing recent weather extremes in Eastern Africa, including severe droughts followed by devastating floods. He attributed these weather extremes to human activities and called for immediate action.

President Ruto said COP28 must deliver concrete and sustainable actions to address the climate crisis, emphasizing, "We have the power, the means, and, most of all, the responsibility to act."

In a panel discussion on "Transforming Climate Finance," President Ruto advocated for restructuring the current climate financing system to be more responsive and innovative, particularly in addressing high debt service pressures, especially in developing countries.

The panel included key figures such as Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, and Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados.

President Ruto's call for an integrated global approach and immediate climate action resonated at the conference, which brought together representatives from over 200 countries, including COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, among other world leaders. - Presidential Communication Service