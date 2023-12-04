Rwanda: Cricket - Rwanda Handed Tough Draw in Women's World Cup Qualifiers

Rwanda's women cricket team have been drawn in a difficult group ahead of the 2024 Cricket ICC T20 Women's World Cup qualifiers slated for which December 7-18 in Kampala, Uganda.

Leonard Nhamburo's side finds themselves in Group A alongside neighbors and host nation Uganda, Nigeria and Namibia while Group B comprises Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya and Botswana.

Rwanda will open their qualifying campaign against Uganda on December 10 after which they will face Nigeria two days later. They will wrap up the Group stages against Namibia on December 14.

Nhamburo's charges will leave Kigali for Kampala on December 7. A 16-woman provisional squad has been summoned and it will be reduced to 14 before flying to Uganda.

Skipper Diane Bimenyimana, Henriette Ishimwe and Giselle Ishimwe are among key players that Nhamburo will rely on.

Some members of the squad were part of Rwanda's U19 team that reached the Supersix of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup held in South Africa in January.

With the senior team, Nhamburo be aiming to qualify the country for the world cup which will take place in Bangladesh in September 2024.

Rwanda full squad

Diane Bimenyimana

Henriette Ishimwe

Giselle Ishimwe

Merveille Uwase

Belyse Murekatete

Alice Ikizwe

Shakila Niyomuhoza

Clarisse Umotoniwase

Rosine Irera

Imaculate Muhawenimana

Josiane Nyirakundineza

Eluphati Umotoniwase

Marie Joseph Tumukunde

Flora Irakoze

Reserves

Geovanis Uwase

Sylvia Usangyimana