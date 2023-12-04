Botswana: Reclaim Lepokoleborotsi Ward - Tsogwane

Bobonong — Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) chairperson, Mr Slumber Tsogwane says it is time for voters at Lepokole/Borotsi ward to fix a mistake they committed in 2019 general elections when they voted for a member of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Addressing a rally at Borotsi freedom square Saturday, Mr Tsogwane appealed to party members to throng the polls in large numbers on December 9 and vote for Mr Letso Leshiba in superior numbers in order to bring back the ward , which up until 2019 elections, had always been won by the BDP.

He also called on the members to use their vote as a yardstick towards the 2024 elections saying all members should start working hard for the party in order to overwhelm the opposition with a landslide victory.

"With a landslide victory, the opposition would be so emasculated of their regular claim of vote rigging. If we win this ward it will be a perfect launch pad for 2024 elections where we will have to retain it. If anyone wants to stand for this ward in 2024, they must first work tirelessly to ensure that Mr Leshiba goes to the Bobirwa District Council chambers for the remaining 12 months," he said.

Mr Leshiba, it is said, requested to stand and if successful, complete the remaining 12 months before paving way for the eventual winner of the 2024 primary elections. In 2024 Lepokole will be a stand-alone ward following demarcation by delimitation commission.

While canvassing for votes for the BDP candidate, Mr Tsogwane called on the party youth to familiarise themselves with the BDP-led government's programmes to avoid falling victims to the 'opposition parties' hypocrisy.'

He took a swipe at opposition Members of Parliament for criticising the BDP-led government against unemployment and poverty.

He said the statistics quoted by opposition MPs were a product of research sanctioned by the BDP-led government in order to devise strategies, programmes and policies tailor-made for poverty eradication.

Despite it being hard to completely eradicate poverty and unemployment, Mr Tsogwane said the President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi introduced value chain development as one of the avenues of addressing unemployment as done in the diamond and agriculture sectors.

Speaking at the same event, MP for Tonota, Mr Pono Moatlhodi called on democrats to reverse the loss they suffered at the hands of UDC in 2019.

From the 3 012 voters who registered to vote in 2019 elections, 600 voted for BDP while 1 071 voted for the UDC represented by Mr Motseothata Mafoko who resigned from his seat on September 14.

Of the 3 012 registered voters, 505 were from Lepokole while 2 507 were registered in Borotsi. Borotsi is a North West part of Bobonong.

While conceding that politics was a game of numbers, Mr Moatlhodi called on the BDP members in the ward to 'enter every household' and plead for votes.

"Canvass for votes from everyone, the UDC, BCP and the neutral...we want to capture back this ward," he said.

Mr Moatlhodi also encouraged the party members to remain resolute and watch against the opposition who may peddle untruths in dire appeal for votes.

He said the campaign to get Mr Leshiba to council was also a mark for the beginning of a wider campaign for general elections.

For his part, Mr Leshiba said going to council would afford him a chance to call for tarring of Lepokole/Borotsi gravel road while also advocating for installation of street lights in the ward.

He would also advocate for potable water for Lepokole, adding "all these are feasible through working together with the electorate."

BOPA