Botswana: Gaborone United Remains Top of the Premier League

Lobatse — Gaborone United (GU) remain at the top of the Botswana Premier League standings despite wasting numerous chances before overwhelming Police XI 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

With better finishing, the Reds could have reached double figures in the one-sided encounter played at Lobatse Sport Complex.

The combination of Mpho Kgaswane, Thatayaone Kgamanyane, Sheikh Sesay and Molaodi Tlhalefang easily broke down the Jungle Kings' defence marshalled by Buang Dithebe and Basiamisi Sebapalo.

However, the normally prolific Kgamanyane had an off day in front of goals and started the wastefulness as early as the fifth minute by shooting wide from close range after exchanging passes with Kgaswane.

GU took the lead in the 17th minute through Tlhalefang, who tapped home inside the penalty area after Mothusi Cooper's shot deflected into his path off a Police XI defender.

Kgamanyane then missed another sitter in the 22nd minute after Kgaswane sent him clear with a deft pass behind the defence.

He hesitated to shoot with just goalkeeper Lesego Bosekeng to beat until the Police defenders recovered and dispossessed him.

Two minutes later, the referee awarded GU a penalty after Sebapalo brought down Tlhalefang inside the area. Kgamanyane's tame spot kick was however saved by Bosekeng.

The goalkeeper watched helplessly as GU doubled their lead through another close range finish by Kgaswane in the 27th minute. Kgamanyane then came close to extending the lead, but his low shot came off the post.

The Jungle Kings' attackers were starved of opportunities and only managed a few forages inside the GU penalty area in the first half.

However, their two good opportunities were fired narrowly over Thabo Motswagole's goal posts by Thabiso Boti and Thabang Toko in the closing stages of the first half.

GU continued missing easy chances in the second half with Kgaswane and Kgamanyane as the main culprits.

However, Kgamanyane eventually extended the lead in the 64th minute, tucking home his eighth goal of the campaign from close range after good work by Tlhalefang.

Tlhalefang wrapped up the victory five minutes later by flicking a shot from Kgaswane into the top corner.

GU then eased off with coach Pontsho Moloi introducing teenage midfielders Omphile Ramoagi and Omphile Phale.

The victory left the Reds at the top with 19 points from eight matches.

They lead their arch rivals Township Rollers, who also have 19 points from eight matches, by goal difference. Police XI on the other hand slumped into the relegation zone with seven points from nine games.

BOPA