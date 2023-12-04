Africa: Botswana Africa Good for Investment

Dubai — Vast natural resources, coupled with a vibrant and educated youthful population put Botswana and the African continent in better stead as investment destination for green technologies, says President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

He speaking during a high-level panel discussion on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Friday. Panelists included President Dr Hage Geingob of Namibia, Mr Jean-Paul Adam Deputy Special Advisor to the UN on Africa, Ms Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs as well as Mr Kamal Amakrane, Managing Director for Global Centre for Climate Mobility.

The quartet deliberated on the topic titled: Addressing the Climate Crisis and Human Settlements Nexus in Africa, Preventing further loss and damage from climate impact through technology.

President Dr Masisi, who hosted the event in his capacity as Chair for Knowledge and Data for Africa Climate Mobility Flagship Programme reminded the audience that the harsh realities occasioned by climate change had led to loss of lives, displaced people, degradation of the environment and affected agricultural throughput.

President Masisi was however, quick to point out that Africa and the rest of the developing world should not just apportion the blame on the developed world because they too contributed to the greenhouse effect albeit at a small scale.

It is to this end, he stated, that Africa should forge partnerships with the rest of the world to bring about lasting solutions to arrest climate change.

"We have the responsibility to avoid pitfalls," he underscored.

He was happy that COP28 had reached a major milestone by delivering a historic agreement to operationalise the fund, which would assist developing nations that were vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change referred to as the 'loss and damage'.

The United Arab Emirates has contributed US$100 million, the United Kingdom 40 million pounds, Japan US$10 million and the United States has contributed US$17.5 million.

Dr Masisi's wish is to have Botswana have partners in solar harnessing and water harvesting; an undertaking, he relayed would not only improve the livelihoods of Batswana but would go a long way at keeping at bay the use of fossil fuels that were not environmentally friendly.

President Geingob's main concern was the lack of action by the developed world that he said was essential for the further development of the motherland through the employment of eco-friendly or renewable technologies.

He said his country was endowed with huge resources that only needed investors to chip in and turn things around.

Ms Msuya echoed President Geingob's words and called for action that she said would ensure progress as far as green technology and capacity building of the developing nations were concerned.

Mr Amakrane was of the view that people needed to be empowered in their habitats to curb mobility that may be caused by the harsh realities of climate change.

Once empowered, he said people would stay put and not see the need to traverse elsewhere in search of better livelihoods.

Mr Adam's take was to learn the world's best practices of mitigation and adaptation that he said would bring about a win-win solution for all.

BOPA