Former Prime Minister Faustin Twagiramungu died on Saturday, December 2, in Brussels, Belgium, where he lived in self-imposed exile. He was 78.

The first post-1994 Genocide against the Tutsi Prime Minister and head of government business served from 1994 to 1995 when he resigned and joined opposition politics before exiling himself in Belgium.

Twagiramungu, the son-in-law of former Prime Minister Gregoire Kayibanda, joined active politics in 1991, as the chairman of the Republican Democratic Movement (MDR), an offspring of what used to be MDR-Parmehutu.

In July 1994, after the Rwandese Patriotic Front (RPF- Inkotanyi) stopped the genocide, Twagiramungu was made Prime Minister in the Government of National Unity.

He resigned on August 28, 1995, and fled the country the same year. While in exile, Twagiramungu, openly supported genocidal forces that, among other atrocities, killed civilians in south-western Rwanda. In a 2019 video, he openly urged Rwandans to join MRCD Ubumwe-FLN, a terrorist network operating in the east of DR Congo, to wage war on Rwanda.