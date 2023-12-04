Rwanda - AfDB Approves Over U.S.$270 Million for Water Access, Sanitation

Water access and sanitation for Rwandans are expected to be improved following the approval of $274.2 million (more than Rwf340 billion) by the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, it has emerged.

The development was announced by AfDB Country Manager in Rwanda, Aissa Toure Sarr on December 1.

"Delighted to announce AfDB Group approval of Rwanda Transformative and Sustainable Water and Sanitation Program. 2.3M people will access safe water supply and improved sanitation by 2029. Total envelope of phase 1 is USD 274.2M," she posted on X.

Delighted to announce @AFDB_Group approval of #Rwanda Transformative and Sustainable Water and Sanitation Program. 2.3M people will access safe water supply and improved sanitation by 2029. Total envelope of phase 1 is USD 274.2M. @wasac_rwanda @RwandaInfra @RwandaFinance-- Aissa Toure Sarr (@AissaToureSarr1) December 1, 2023

Rwanda targets to reach 100 per cent access to clean water among its households by 2024.

As of August 2022, 82.3 percent of Rwanda's more than 3.3 million households (with over 13.2 million people) had access to improved drinking water.

With the AfDB support, Rwanda appears to be on course to achieving the objective, according to the bank.

The programme aims at improving the quality of life and socio-economic development of the people and country by ensuring the equitable provision of adequate, reliable, and sustainable water and sanitation services for targeted cities to promote economic growth and transformation.