Rwanda: Mutabazi, Imanizabayo Win National Cross-Country Championship

2 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Middle distance runners Emmanuel Mutabazi and Emelyne Imanizabayo on Saturday struck gold to win the 2023 national Cross Country athletics championship held at IPRC-Kigali.

The competition, which closed Rwanda's 2023 athletics calendar, is normally organised to select best performing athletes from various clubs to join the national athletics team to prepare for international competitions.

Mutabazi, who runs for Police Athletics Club, won the championship in senior men category after running a distance of 10.2km in 30:28.18, overcoming stiff competition from APR Athletics Club duo Noel Hitimana (30:53.66) and Jean Claude Nsabimana (31:04.51) who finished second and third respectively.

In the U17 category, Sandrine Niyomugenga of Sina Gerard Athletics Club crossed the finish line first to strike gold after running 4km in 16:44.15 while Ephrem Niyigena of Sina Gerard won the boys race after clocking 19:00.04 in a distance of 6km. Protais Iratuzi of Nyaruguru AC emerged second while Kavumu AC's Ishimwe Emmanuel complete the podium on third place.

In the U20 category, Sina Gerard duo Claire Uwitonze (girls) and Samuel Ikizere(boys) emerged victorious to cement dominance of the Northern Province-based club in the competition.

Overall, Sina Gerard AC dominated the podium on individual and team levels, winning trophies and cash prizes in U17 girls, U20 (girls and boys) as well as senior women category while Nyaruguru won a prize in U17 boys as APR AC toppled the rest in senior men category.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.