Over the past decade, the Rwanda Green Fund has mobilized $274 million and invested in 46 transformative green projects. This achievement was highlighted during the fund's 10th-anniversary celebration on November 23, 2023, at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village.

"We have been able to mobilize close to $300 million. With that, we have invested in 46 projects spanning various sectors, including electric mobility, biodiversity conservation, climate-smart agriculture, green building, and others. It encompasses a wide range of priority sectors," said Teddy Mugabo, the CEO of Rwanda Green Fund.

Flagship projects showcased during the celebration include Rwanda's first e-waste management facility, which has collected and recycled 6,797 tonnes of e-waste since 2029. The facility refurbished at least 11,169 computers, distributed more than 2,500 refurbished computers to schools in collaboration with the Rwanda Basic Education Board, and created over 930 green jobs while mitigating over 5,250 tonnes of carbon emissions.

The Rwanda Green Fund has also contributed to the thriving e-mobility industry, investing in Ampersand Ltd, a Rwandan company putting electric motorcycles on the road in Rwanda and Kenya under a credit line facility.

The fund is spearheading the implementation of Africa's first green city, the Green City Kigali, which aims to be a sustainable, affordable, green, and inclusive urban living space. The Green City Kigali project, developed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, is set to be the first of its kind in Africa.

Another flagship project is the Green Gicumbi project, implemented by the Rwanda Green Fund in collaboration with the Green Climate Fund. This project focuses on strengthening livelihoods and climate resilience in the Gicumbi District one of the climate-vulnerable Districts. The project targets to reach 150,000 direct beneficiaries and 380,000 indirect beneficiaries through various components like watershed protection, climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable forest management, and climate-resilient settlements. In the last four years, the 6-year project has established 1,450Ha for erosion control, settled 100 vulnerable families relocated from high-risk areas, rehabilitated 1,107 Ha of degraded forests, created 23,000 green jobs as well as 59,000 tons of Co2 equivalent avoided thanks to its interventions.

The Nyandungu Eco-Park was also highlighted among the Fund's achievements. This was transformed from a degraded wetland into an educational and recreational eco-park in the heart of Rwanda's capital city. This project, costing $4.5 million, featured the planting of 17,000 trees and various amenities, including a medicinal garden, catchment ponds, recreation ponds, an information center, a restaurant, and extensive walkways and bike lanes.

Other funded projects

The funded project titles include "Electrifying Rwanda's Moto Taxis," "Low Carbon Rwanda National Police," "Greening Girinka," "Rehabilitating River Nyabarongo," "Rushashi Environmentally Friendly Mining Project," "Climate Resilient and Flood-Proof Nyabugogo," "Ecosystem Rehabilitation and Green Village Promotion in Nyamasheke District," and "Rwanda Air Quality and Climate Change Monitoring Project."

Other projects involve "Mapping and Domesticating the Mycological Riches of Rwanda's Forests," "Virtual Grid Rwanda," "Supporting the Integration of Greening District Development Plans," "Sustainable Management And Environmental Rehabilitation for Poverty Reduction," "Rehabilitation of Biodiversity And Ecosystems In Nyabarongo Watershed," and "Nyandungu Urban Wetland Eco-Tourism Park."

The fund also financed projects such as the "Vulnerable Ecosystem Recovery Programme for Climate Change Resilience," "500 KW Gaseke Hydro Power Project," "Supporting Sustainable, Climate-Resilient Livelihoods for Poor Farming Households in Bugesera District," "Congo Nile Ridge Foothills Integrated Environment Project," "Sustainable Forest And Watershed Resources Management In Nyagatare District," and "Environmental Protection in and Around Refugee Camps."

Also, there are projects like "Sustainable Forestry, Agroforestry, and Biomass Energy Management for Climate Resilience in Gatsibo District," "Rainwater Harvesting and Reuse in Kamonyi District," "Restoring Yanze River And Watershed Through Scaling Up Agroforestry Technologies for Resilience to Climate Change," and "Improving the Livelihood of the Communities."

Projects such as "Using Water-Energy-Food Security Nexus to Promote Climate Resilient Decisions and Model Actions in Selected Landscapes Along Akagera Basin," "Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting in High-Density Areas," "Integrated Land, Water Resources, and Clean Energy Management for Poverty Reduction Project," "Karongi District Integrated Green Village Project," "Akanyaru Watershed Protection Project," "National E-Waste Management Strategy and Facility," and "Climate Mainstreaming Pilot for Rwanda's Coffee and Tea Sectors" are among the funded initiatives.

In total, the 46 funded projects have created over 176,000 green jobs, planted over 46,000 hectares with forests and agro-forestry, and provided improved access to off-grid clean energy for over 88,000 households.

The Rwanda Green Fund, through its decade-long commitment, has significantly contributed to environmental sustainability, job creation, and community resilience, showcasing its dedication to a green and sustainable future for Rwanda.