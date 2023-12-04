Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Qualifies Mauritian Creole Language As a Connecting Link Between Communities

"The Mauritian Creole Language stands out as a connecting link between communities that fosters unity and brotherhood, reinforces mutual respect and tolerance, and unites the people to work together for a common goal", stated the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this morning, at the Caudan Arts Centre in Port-Louis.

He was participating at the opening of a workshop on Mauritian Creole - Atelié Hier zordi diman, organised by the Ministry of Tourism in the context of the 2023 Edition of the 'Festival Kiltir Ek Langaz Kreol Morisien', which is being held from 02 December to 10 December 2023 on the theme "Nu langaz siman linité".

The Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, and Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo; the Vice-Prime Minister (VPM), Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun; the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard; the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck; Members of Parliament; and other eminent personalities were present at the event.

The Prime Minister highlighted the key significance of the Creole Language in building our national identities. He qualified Creole as a unifying language which strengthens the bonds between the people of Mauritius and enables them to co-exist in peace and unity. He remarked that the festival has become an annual feature and is testimony to the importance that Government attaches to the Creole Language and culture.

According to him, Mauritian Creole is a means for ensuring social cohesion, shared respect, and communication. "Creole Language is part of our common heritage and we, as the Government and policy makers, have a major role in its promotion and development through the provision of appropriate frameworks and regulations, he stated. Other languages such as English and French are of equal importance, he said, while adding that the world has become a global village where communication is key to progress. To this end, he informed that the French Speaking Union Bill will soon be presented at the National Assembly.

The advancement of the Mauritian Creole from its beginnings to its formal recognition as well as its introduction and teaching in schools, in the media and arts and culture, was also highlighted by the Prime Minister. According to Statistics Mauritius, 90% of the population speak the Creole Language at home, which he said, is indicative of the growing importance of the language in the country. Creole Language, he observed, has gone beyond the frontiers in terms of arts and culture and has a rich diaspora.

He also spoke of the important role of artists in valorising the rich culture of Mauritius and our Creole Language. Government, he stressed, will continue to work for the enhancement of the status of artists by providing various support measures.

Prime Minister Jugnauth expressed gratitude to our ancestors who have preserved their cultures, traditions and religions over time while highlighting major contributions of the pioneers who have struggled for the recognition and promotion of the Creole Language in Mauritius. He also paid a tribute to late Dev Virahsawmy for his valuable contribution to the Creole Language.

As for the DPM, he stated that this year marks the holding of the 3rd edition of the festival since 2020 and the event has been given a new dimension for more Mauritians to participate actively and explore our rich culture as well as the Creole Language. To this end, a series of activities will be held across the country for more and more people to join in the celebrations, he said.

"We believe that Mauritian Creole is the solid foundation for our rich heritage to prosper and it is important to valorise every aspects of our culture so that each Mauritian live in unity despite our diversity", he underlined. The festival, he mentioned, is also an opportunity to reflect on the challenges and opportunities relating to the Creole Language. Government, he reiterated, will continue to pursue its efforts for the recognition of the Creole Language both at the national and international level.

For her part, Vice-Prime Minister Dookun-Luchoomun spoke of the initiatives that have led to the introduction and teaching of the Mauritian Creole in schools and its assessments at the level of the Primary School Achievement Certificate and National Certificate of Education, and at the School Certificate. In 2023, 19,462 students in primary schools from Grade 1 to Grade 6 and 8,339 students from Grade 7 to 9 have chosen the Creole Language, she indicated. Moreover, she informed that 209 students have taken part in the examinations for the Creole Language at the National School Certificate.

The VPM also dwelt on the setting up of the Akademi Kreol Repiblik Moris in May 2019 under the aegis of her Ministry to follow up on the development and use of the Creole Language in the Republic of Mauritius. She underscored that one of the main objectives of the Academy was to develop further the orthography, grammar, lexicon, usage and norms of Mauritian Creole and to promote its usage.

She further informed that the Akademi Kreol Repiblik Moris, in collaboration with the University of Mauritius (UOM) and the Mauritius Institute of Education (MIE), had already run several language courses in Mauritian Creole for adults. She commended the contributions and efforts of both the UOM and the MIE in promoting the Mauritian Creole Language.