Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally 2024 Due in June

4 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

The 2024 edition of the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally has been scheduled from June 28-30.

The Mountain Gorilla Rally is one of seven rally races confirmed on the recently-released calendar of the 2024 the African Rally Championship (ARC).

The opening race on the ARC calendar is Rally Bandama which will take place in Cote d'Ivoire from February 23-25. The Pearl of Africa, scheduled from May 10-12 in Uganda, will follow before driver head to Rwanda for the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally whose reigning champions is Kenyan Karan Patel and his navigator Tauseef Khan.

The next stop will be Zambia where driver will be fighting for supremacy to win the Zambia International Rally from July 26-28 before shifting to the Tanzania Rally which is due from August 23-25.

After Tanzania, driver will head to Bujumbura for the Burundi International Rally from September 20-22, before winding up the ARC season with one crucial 'Equator Rally' which will take place in Kenya from October 25-27. The same country will host the WRC Kenya Safari Rally in March.

Patel and Khan are the reigning Africa rally champions.

Patel became the sixth Kenyan driver to win the Africa rally title after Carl Tundo (2021), Manvir Baryan (2017, 2018, 2019), Don Smith (2016), Jaspreet Chatthe (2015), and David Horsey (1984).

