Mauritius: Minister Callichurn Announces Increase of the National Monthly Minimum Wage

Cabinet has validated the recommendations of the National Wage Consultative Council for an increase in the minimum wage. As such, the National Monthly Minimum Wage is being increased from Rs 11,575 to Rs 15,000 as from 01 January 2024, which represents an increase of 29%.

The Minister of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training, Mr Soodesh Satkam Callichurn, made this announcement, today, during a press conference at the seat of his Ministry in Port Louis.

Minister Callichurn highlighted that, additionally to this increase, the Social Contribution (CSG) Income Allowance of Rs 2,000 will enable a person to have a Guaranteed Minimum Revenue of Rs 17,000 each month. To date, he pointed out, some 141,700 workers from public and private sectors are concerned by this measure.

He recalled that the Russia-Ukraine conflict affected the world and has a direct impact on the purchasing power of citizens. As such, Government has taken and is still implementing a series of measures so as to support the population, he reassured.

Furthermore, the Minister emphasised that Government, in collaboration with the Mauritius Revenue Authority, has devised a mechanism in order to support businesses which encounter difficulties to pay the increased National Monthly Minimum Wage to their employees.

He also remarked that the quantum of salary compensation, which will be applicable as from 01 January 2024, will be determined by next week.