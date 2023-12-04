Tanzania: PM Outlines Measures for Gender Parity

COAST REGION, Rufiji : PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has outlined government initiatives to realise the goal of 50/50 gender balance and overcoming discrimination within the country.

Mr Majaliwa made the outline when addressing public at Ujamaa Grounds at Ikwiriri in Rufiji District in the Coast Region to commemorate the third memorial of one of Tanzania's heroines, the late Bibi Titi Mohammed.

The Premier, who took part at the event on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, stated the various efforts being undertaken by the government complemented by civil society organisations (CSOs) including scaling up the number of women in decision making.

"Aside from the efforts, there are many challenges in arriving at 50-50 gender balance. This truth acts as an important push to continue with our initiatives in dealing with the issue of gender equality," said Mr Majaliwa.

He cited the example of President Samia who has scaled up the number of women in leadership position by according opportunities to them, strengthening a balance in her appointments.

Among other initiatives include recognising the role and opportunities of women, while also ensuring that the group secures enough representation in the various leadership positions.

The steps also involve embarking on the improvement of the education system in the wake of increasing the available opportunities as well as implementing various programmes which ensure the well-being of Tanzanians while effectively participating in national building.

Such initiatives include the economic empowerment of women by providing them with credits and entrepreneurship skills for their emancipation.

"The government is implementing the various interventions and strategies of doing away with harmful practices affecting development of women," noted the PM expressing confidence that the particular event was going to act as a catalyst for change in the society.

"Let's all come together to ensure Tanzania upholds further gender equality and justice for all," he said.

Laying down a foundation stone, Mr Majaliwa said the best way to remember the life of Ms Titi is through emulating her hardworking spirit, patriotism and courage.

"This commemoration is the historic one, and reminds us that the independence we have, came from patriotic leaders who were courageous and ready to die for their country. It is also a reminder that women have made great contributions to national development," Mr Majaliwa said.

He said citizens should cooperate with the government in fighting against the Gender Based Violence (GBV) which mainly has adverse impact on women and children.

"Every one of us should feel obliged to protect all children morally. The world is in a bad situation due to increasing moral decay, we must come together to voice against the malpractices" Mr Majaliwa said.

Mr Majaliwa directed citizens to use all social desks and state apparatus available in their locality to report any gender violence.

Earlier, Minister of State, President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa said the commemoration involved planting of tree seedlings and provision of beds to Bibi Titi Secondary School.

At a pavilion during the commemoration the Prime Minister, Mr Majaliwa was informed that 302 new primary schools have been constructed ready to receive a total of 1,093,000 students who will assume their Form One studies coming January 2024.

PO-RALG's Director of Communication, Ms Ntee Hosea said the government efforts on improving education learning have yielded positive results whereby standard one and two pupils who are able to read and write have increased to 94 from 35 per cent.

She said standard three pupils in public schools with English competencies to the level of being able to make self-introductions reached 80 per cent from 45 per cent while pupils in standard four who can read, write, speak and listen in the language increased to 87 from 38 per cent.