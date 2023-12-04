Angola: Ministry of Energy and Water Sign Agreement for Quipungo Photovoltaic Plant

Dubai — The United Arab Emirates renewable energy company, Masdar, will develop a project for the construction of a 150 MW solar park in the municipality of Quipungo, Huila province, the Angolan Minister of Energy and Water, Baptista Borges, announced on Saturday.

The project will create up to 600 direct jobs and provide clean electricity to 90,000 households in the region with significant electricity supply challenges.

Signed on the sidelines of COP28, the contract provides that the project will significantly support Angola's goal of increasing the national electrification rate to more than 50 percent by 2027.

According to the Minister, it is a private investment and will have a solar capacity that will allow it to serve not only the region where it is located, but will also allow it to flow capacity to the province of Namibe.

"In this southern region of the country there is a significant shortage of energy supply and where we still use thermal energy, so it will also be a substitute for clean energy,' he clarified.

Baptista Borges explained that Masdar will supply energy to the public grid and private consumers and the supply will be ensured by the public grid.

He said that it will be governed by a power purchase agreement that will be signed soon between the National Transmission Network (RNT) and the Park Operator.

The contract signed by the Angolan side by Baptista Borges and Masdar, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, provides for the concession of 25 to 30 years. VIC/DOJ