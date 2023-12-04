Angola: Minister of Public Works Recognises Dedication of Builders

Luanda — The Minister of Public Works, Urbanism and Housing, Carlos dos Santos, praises and recognises the dedication and role played by employees and collaborators in this sector in building an increasingly modern and inclusive Angola.

In reference to the 46th anniversary of Angolan Builder's Day, which is celebrated today, December 3rd, the government official points to the construction of public infrastructures that stimulate the country's economic and harmonious growth and development as the main priority of the ministerial department .

To achieve this, he said, it is necessary for public and private entities to share in the efforts, with a view to continually boosting the Angolan economy and keeping the sector among those that generate the most jobs and unite Angolans, shortening physical, cultural and psychological distances.

The minister also considers Builders' Day to be an opportune moment to pay tribute to all the pioneers, especially the First President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, who instituted the event on 3 December 1977, after visiting housing buildings in Luanda's Bairro Golf.

Finally, Carlos dos Santos comforted and recognised the contractors, planners, inspectors, artisans, professional associations and other social partners who work together for a better Angola.

The Ministry of Public Works, Urbanism and Housing (MINOPUH) is the auxiliary body of the Head of State and is responsible for proposing the formulation of policies, executing and controlling the Executive's programmes and projects in the areas of its activity.