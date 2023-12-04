Angola: Attorney General Wants Consolidation of Judicial Regions

Cabinda — The Attorney General of the Republic, Hélder Pitta Gróz, defended the need to consolidate the functioning of the judicial regions, taking into account the current demands of Angolan society.

According to Hélder Pitta Gróz, who was speaking in the city of Cabinda, the consolidation of the judicial regions will allow a good work, in order to standardize methods and procedures, so that all magistrates can walk in the same direction.

Speaking on Friday at the end of the Northern Judicial Region meeting, which brings together the provinces of Luanda, Bengo and Cabinda, he highlighted the work carried out by the Attorney General's Office.

During the meeting, the attendants urged that the justice organs of the Northern Judicial Region work rigorously in order to meet the demands of Angolan society.

The event brought together Prosecutors from the provinces of Luanda, Bengo and Cabinda, as well as magistrates and technicians from the prosecutor's office. PL/OHA/DOJ