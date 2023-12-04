Angola: Attorney General Wants Consolidation of Judicial Regions

3 December 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — The Attorney General of the Republic, Hélder Pitta Gróz, defended the need to consolidate the functioning of the judicial regions, taking into account the current demands of Angolan society.

According to Hélder Pitta Gróz, who was speaking in the city of Cabinda, the consolidation of the judicial regions will allow a good work, in order to standardize methods and procedures, so that all magistrates can walk in the same direction.

Speaking on Friday at the end of the Northern Judicial Region meeting, which brings together the provinces of Luanda, Bengo and Cabinda, he highlighted the work carried out by the Attorney General's Office.

During the meeting, the attendants urged that the justice organs of the Northern Judicial Region work rigorously in order to meet the demands of Angolan society.

The event brought together Prosecutors from the provinces of Luanda, Bengo and Cabinda, as well as magistrates and technicians from the prosecutor's office. PL/OHA/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.