Angola: Government Committed to Social Inclusion - Manuel Homem

Luanda — The Provincial Government of Luanda is committed to the implementation of policies for the social inclusion of people with disabilities, Governor Manuel Homem said on Sunday.

The governor said that there are several testimonies of overcoming, showing that people with disabilities are capable of doing the same, anywhere.

Speaking at the ceremony of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, marked today (December 3), the governor considered it necessary to have a change in people's mentality towards this fringe of society.

"Each one of you has your own place in society and, therefore, I reiterate the commitment to continue together to face and overcome the challenges," Manuel Homem said.

Luísa Mendonça, from the Association of Women with Disabilities, recalled that the challenges have not been easy, hoping, however, that they will be overcome with the help of the Provincial Government of Luanda.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities aims to inform the population about all matters related to disability.

Existing data shows that in Angola there are 656,257 people with disabilities, and 365,547 of them live in urban areas and 290,710 in rural zones.

Presidential Decrees No. 237/11, of 30 August, on Policy for Persons with Disabilities, and No. 238/11, of 30 August, on the Strategy for the Protection of Persons with Disabilities and other legal diplomas, establish the access of persons with disabilities to primary, secondary and higher education, employment, exemption from payment of motor vehicle tax, housing, scholarships, among others.

The event was attended by members of the government, civil society, organizations that support people with disabilities, among others. LIN/OHA/DOJ