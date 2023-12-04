Angola: Court of Auditors Signs Co-Operation Agreements in Brazil

Luanda — The Court of Auditors has signed three technical co-operation agreements with Brazilian institutions, including its counterparts in the state of Ceará, Baía and the Rui Barbosa Institute.

According to the President of the Court of Auditors, Sebastião Gunza, the agreements are an important milestone in the history of the institution, as they represent the process of consolidation in the creation and promotion of the technical and scientific improvement of technicians, through actions of technological exchange, technical cooperation and exchange of experiences with reference institutions in the Portuguese-speaking world in the field of public finance control.

Sebastião Gunza revealed that the body is in the process of implementing an integrated management system, which is why the agreements signed will be fundamental to the body's digital transformation process.

"At the moment, the Court of Auditors of the Republic of Angola is implementing its Integrated Management System, the SIG-TC, in other words, we are on the road to Digital Transformation. So, as of today, we are no longer alone on this journey, as we have just gained two major partners," he emphasised.

Sebastiao Gunza added that the institution is gaining momentum to continue firmly on the path of technological modernisation of the external control and inspection systems, through continuous technical cooperation aimed at institutional development and the technical, scientific and cultural improvement of human skills.

He said that the focus is on the technical and professional development of the technicians and the institutional strengthening of the body.

Sebastiao Gunza also took part, in the state of Ceará, in the 3rd International Congress of the Courts of Auditors, which focussed on themes such as external control versus social control in the digital age, artificial intelligence, fake-news, among others, in the process of external control of public finances.

During the presentations, the experts argued in favour of creating technical and professional skills as a solution to keep up with the digital revolution.

The 3rd International Congress of the Courts of Auditors of Brazil enabled solutions to be shared and experiences to be exchanged with institutions that are already moving forward in the face of the major challenges posed by the digital revolution in the external control of public money.

The President of the Rui Barbosa Institute, Edilberto Pontes Lima, welcomed the presence of the Angolan TC at the event and the signing of the agreements.

Rui Barbosa Institute enjoys a high reputation as the "House of Court Knowledge" and fulfils an unavoidable role in promoting and improving good governance in Brazil.

The Court of Auditors of the State of Ceará is a benchmark institution in Brazil with a long history of excellence in the exercise of its Mission and has as its Minister President, Valdomiro Távora Júnior.

Brazil currently has a total of 32 Courts of Auditors, including state and municipal ones. VM/DAN/DOJ