Kenya: Search and Rescue Operation Underway After River Voi Bursts Banks

Nairobi — Kenya Red Cross officials and the public have launched search and rescue operations for families marooned by rising waters after Voi River burst its banks this morning.

A statement by the humanitarian agency says the situation has 'caused flooding in villages within Voi Town.'

The flooding has been occasioned by the ongoing heavy downpour being experienced in the area.

Most residents have in the past blamed extensive sand harvesting and brick-making along Voi River for the floods.

Dredging the river bed and banks is said to have caused several blockages in the river which led to the bursting of the banks.

Voi River flooding comes days after Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki assured the government is taking measures to ensure no one else dies from the flooding by warning at-risk communities well in advance.

He was speaking after he led senior government officials in an assessment of flood risk as a result of the spilling over of the seven Forks dams.

The Government has recorded 142 deaths from El Nino rains-related flooding,

He said that they expect the five dams to fill up and spill over when rains resume in a week to ten days and as a result communities in Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Kitui, Garissa and Tana River counties will be affected.