Kenya: President Ruto's Visit to India to Focus On Health, Education Partnerships

Nairobi — President William Ruto has embarked his two-day visit in India where he will engage in bilateral talks forging healthcare partnerships, particularly in pharmaceuticals production and capacity building, and collaboration in education.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said, President Ruto will meet with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the talks will lead to the signing of several memoranda of understanding that will strengthen ties between the two countries.

"Bilateral discussions will span crucial areas such as agriculture, trade and investment promotion, ICT, maritime affairs and renewable energy," read the statement.

He said Ruto will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu to address trade and investment forum highlighting the immense potential for economic cooperation between Kenya and India.

"The State Visit marks a significant milestone in the relationship between Kenya and India providing a platform for collaborative initiatives and contributing to mutual benefits for the two nations," Hussein stated.

President Ruto's State visit to India, is in response to an invitation extended by India's President Murmu.

India's Ministry of External Affairs on December 3rd said President Ruto's visit aims to enhance the longstanding bilateral relationship between Kenya and India.

"A Presidential visit from Kenya is taking place after over six years and is expected to strengthen and invigorate the bilateral relations between the two countries," it said.