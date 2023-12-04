Kenya: President Ruto's Visit to India to Focus On Health, Education Partnerships

4 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — President William Ruto has embarked his two-day visit in India where he will engage in bilateral talks forging healthcare partnerships, particularly in pharmaceuticals production and capacity building, and collaboration in education.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said, President Ruto will meet with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the talks will lead to the signing of several memoranda of understanding that will strengthen ties between the two countries.

"Bilateral discussions will span crucial areas such as agriculture, trade and investment promotion, ICT, maritime affairs and renewable energy," read the statement.

He said Ruto will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu to address trade and investment forum highlighting the immense potential for economic cooperation between Kenya and India.

"The State Visit marks a significant milestone in the relationship between Kenya and India providing a platform for collaborative initiatives and contributing to mutual benefits for the two nations," Hussein stated.

President Ruto's State visit to India, is in response to an invitation extended by India's President Murmu.

India's Ministry of External Affairs on December 3rd said President Ruto's visit aims to enhance the longstanding bilateral relationship between Kenya and India.

"A Presidential visit from Kenya is taking place after over six years and is expected to strengthen and invigorate the bilateral relations between the two countries," it said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.