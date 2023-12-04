Kenya: DP Gachagua to Launch Cash Transfer Disbursement for El Nino Victims in Garissa, Tana River Counties

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is on Monday slated to launch cash transfer disbursements to families affected by El Nino in Garissa and Tana River County.

The National El Niño Steering Committee said floods have killed a total of 120 people, with Tana River, Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera counties worst hit. Nine other counties are on high alert.

October to December is typically a rainy season for Kenya, the rains have been exacerbated by El Nino, leading to devasting flooding.

Kenyans residing in areas prone to mudslides and floods have been instructed to move to higher ground.

Many other roads and infrastructure elements have been destroyed complicating rescues.

The government on November 30, last week stated it would disburse Sh625.8 million to benefit 500,000 Kenyans in eight counties across the country affected by the ongoing flood situation.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the funds will be disbursed under the cash transfer program under the Hunger Safety Net Funds in Turkana, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Samburu, Tana River, Isiolo and Garissa counties.

Mwaura noted that the government is already distributing food and non-food items to 11 counties across the country to benefit those affected by the floods.

He added that food and non-food items are similarly stockpiled in strategic locations in the 4 most affected counties including Tanar River, Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera.

"Rainfall in the four most affected counties is expected to decrease in both intensity and coverage thus providing a conducive environment to facilitate the repair of infrastructure," he stated.

A total of 93,432 households have so far been affected by floods with 391 Diarrhea cases having been reported in Garissa, Kwale, Mandera, and Wajir counties.