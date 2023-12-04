Kenya: 5 People Killed on Nairobi Nakuru Road After Trailer Lost Control

4 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Five people were on Sunday killed after a trailer heading towards Nakuru lost control and hit two pedestrians killing them on the spot.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the trailer further plowed into an iron sheet structure where three people were playing pool and killed them too.

"The same trailer caused massive damage to property, including three motor vehicles that were at a yard; a Land Rover, Peugeot 405 and Isuzu Trooper," the NPS said in a statement.

Police indicated that "Efforts to arrest the driver of the ill-fated vehicle are underway after he escaped the scene of the accident."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.