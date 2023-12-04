Kenya: 5 People Killed on Nairobi Nakuru Road After Trailer Lost Control

Nairobi — Five people were on Sunday killed after a trailer heading towards Nakuru lost control and hit two pedestrians killing them on the spot.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the trailer further plowed into an iron sheet structure where three people were playing pool and killed them too.

"The same trailer caused massive damage to property, including three motor vehicles that were at a yard; a Land Rover, Peugeot 405 and Isuzu Trooper," the NPS said in a statement.

Police indicated that "Efforts to arrest the driver of the ill-fated vehicle are underway after he escaped the scene of the accident."