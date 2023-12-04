Uganda: Bukenya's Compassion Brings Smiles to Disadvantaged Children in Kamwokya

4 December 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

It was a moment of joy as disadvantaged children in Kamwokya received several relief items from Bukenya Sulaiman, the chairman of Uganda Online Investments Limited.

Armed with bags full of essential food supplies, beverages and clothings, Bukenya on Sunday reached out to the less privileged souls below the age of 16 but also had a meal together with them in a gesture of unity and compassion that transcends boundaries.

In a bid to empower them, he gifted shs500,000 to the young souls to act as initial capital to foster self-reliance but also empower them start a small business to secure income for their families.

"It's not just about giving items; it's about fostering hope and building a brighter future for these children. Each one of them deserves a chance to thrive despite their circumstances," Bukenya said.

He said he will keep donating and bringing smiles to many disadvantaged groups of people in society.

This noble gesture has not only brought smiles to the faces of these children but has also sparked hope and encouragement within the communities of Kamwokya and Mulimira Zone.

Bukenya Sulaiman's selfless act serves as a shining example of how individual initiatives can ripple through society, making a profound impact and spreading joy.

Bukenya says he hopes his acts of generosity and kindness will undoubtedly inspire others to extend a helping hand to those in need, fostering a culture of compassion and solidarity within the community.

