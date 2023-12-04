Mozambique State Loses Over 43 Millions Meticals Due to Poultry Smuggling

Maputo — Maputo, 3 Dec (AIM) - The Mozambican state lost over 43 million meticais (about 670 thousand US dollars, at the current exchange rate) this year due to the smuggling of poultry products across the borders of the southern province of Maputo.

According to Maria Machicoa, of the Maputo provincial branch of the Mozambique Tax Authority (AT), customs duties and other taxes on products smuggled in the last two weeks from South Africa, should have raised around 14 million meticais.

She was speaking to reporters minutes after the incineration of around 500 kilos of chicken and 4,500 dozen eggs, which had been seized from smugglers. The incineration took place on Friday at the Mulotane administrative post, in Maputo's Boane district.

For her part, the director of Agriculture and Fisheries in Maputo province, Mariamo José, said the destruction of the smuggled poultry products is aimed at preventing disease and ensuring public health.

"The incineration also aims to protect our national industry from avian flu detected in neighboring South Africa', he said, explaining that these products were recently seized at the Ressano Garcia border crossing in Maputo province.