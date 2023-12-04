Mozambique: Nyusi Calls For Honouring Parts Agreement on Climate Change

Maputo — Maputo, 3 Dec (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has urged all signatory countries to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change to honor their commitments.

According to Nyusi, who was addressing, on Friday, the Plenary Session of the United Nations Climate Change Summit, COP 28, taking place in Dubai, "as this is the first COP since the Paris agreement to take stock of the global situation in terms of climate change mitigation, we take the opportunity to urge the parties to honor their commitments to support countries that contribute little to greenhouse gas emissions but have limited domestic resources to finance climate action.'

He urged the various governmental and non-governmental institutions to increase funding for research and technological innovation because "with scientific knowledge, communities should know how best to adapt to climate change.'

"To postpone climate action today is to contribute to the irreversible destruction of our planet and humanity', Nyusi warned.

The President also invited private and public partners to join the Mozambican government in the initiative for the sustainable and integrated management of the miombo forest, one of the most important ecosystems in sub-Saharan Africa.

"Climate change is one of the threats to the miombo forest, an ecosystem rich in biodiversity', he said, announcing that the country is scheduling an international conference next year to discuss the situation of the miombo forest, "and thus make our contribution to carbon sequestration.'

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In another development, Nyusi explained that Mozambique has been cyclically affected by storms caused by climate change, which result in deaths and the destruction of economic, social and productive infrastructures.

"In this context, we support innovative financing initiatives, such as debt conversion for climate action and access to concessional financing for developing countries', he said.

He said that Mozambique had joined the African carbon market initiative and had started to draw up a plan to activate a carbon market.

"We are in negotiations with some countries to sign an agreement to sell the results of reducing emissions', Nyusi said, adding that "Mozambique has great potential to generate carbon credits, especially in the forestry, agriculture, renewable energy and blue economy sectors. In 2018 it was the first country to benefit from the certification of 1.9 million carbon credits.' "In terms of the use of renewable energy to produce electricity, in Mozambique around 70 percent of the energy produced comes from hydroelectric sources, 14 percent from natural gas, and 16 percent from other sources, especially solar energy', he stressed.