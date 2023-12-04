Rwanda: New Kung-Fu Wushu Programme Launched in Schools

Rwanda Kung — Fu Wushu Federation (RKWF) last week launched a new initiative to promote Kung-Fu in schools.

Dubbed 'Imbarutso Project / Kung-Fu in Schools,' the programme, which is a partnership between the federation and the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda, was inaugurated at Intwali Primary School in Nyamirambo on Friday.

Marc Uwizeye, the president of the Kung-Fu Wushu Federation, said the programme has been in pipeline for quite some time while he hopes it will have a great impact on the Kung-Fu development in schools.

"It's a project we've been studying for a while now. I first talked about it in 2017, and today we're finally able to implement it," Uwiragiye said.

"Our goal is to spread Kung-Fu throughout Rwandan schools because it's the foundation of development. This programme will be implemented in various schools in both Kigali City and other provinces of the country."

"That's our plan, taking it step by step. Once we take the first step, we believe the rest will follow until we reach our goals," he added.

If implemented well, Sun Chenguang, the Political Attache at the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda, believes that the programme will enhance the talent of students from different schools across the country.

"We have been working closely with the RKWF for years, and we are excited to promote the sport in schools, uncovering many talents among the youth and benefiting from this sport," the diplomat said.

Established in 1957, Intwali Primary School enrols a total of 2,473 students. They include 1,346 girls and 1,107 boys.

School head teacher Ayubu Sengabo welcomed the initiative to his school which is increasingly attracting interest of many students at the school.

"We welcome and support this initiative. It's highly beneficial for children's education. As you know, every sport requires good manners and Kung-Fu, in particular, will contribute to their education," Sengabo said.

"When children engage in sports, they can think better, have a good rest, and perform well in school. We can see the results we desire," he added.

After Intwari Primary School, the federation plans to expand the programme to Kamonyi District in the Southern Province. The goal is reach eight schools before the end of 2024.