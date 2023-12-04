Tanzania: At Least 20 Confirmed Dead in Hanang's Flash Flood

HANANG, Manyara: At least 20 people have been confirmed dead and several others missing following heavy rains that triggered flash floods in northeastern town of Hanang in Manyara region on Sunday.

Manyara Regional Commissioner, Queen Sendiga, confirmed the incident, saying 70 people have suffered minor and serious injuries. The leader described the incident as "fatality and a tragedy" in the region.

Sendiga said the rescue teams were swiftly deployed to the affected areas to provide support and aid in the search for the missing.

As of 2:00pm, Queen Sendiga reported that the confirmed death toll stood at seventeen, with twelve individuals sustaining injuries.

Numerous residences were reported to be submerged under water, and a concerning number of people were unaccounted for.

"I was on a work visit to Kiteto district this morning, but upon learning of the severity of the situation, I have canceled my plans and am en route to Hanang district," she said.

Manyara Regional Medical Officer, Dr Damas Kayera, is at the scene coordinating medical assistance.

The injured have been transported to Tumaini District Hospital in Hanang District, and rescue teams, spearheaded by the Fire and Rescue Force, have converged on Katesh town to conduct additional search and rescue operations.

Hanang District Council, Rose Kamili told reporters the impact in Gendabi village is reminiscent of the aftermath of the previous volcanic eruption at Mount Hanang.

"The falls are large; many houses have been wrecked by large trees, rocks, mud, and stones," she said, pointing out the communication breakdown has also been affecting the rescue mission.