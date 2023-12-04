Tanzania: President Suluhu Hassan Mourns Hanang Flood Victims

UAE, Dubai: President Samia Suluhu Hassan has conveyed heartfelt condolences in response to the flooding tragedy at Katesh town, Hanang District, in Manyara region.

The President shared her message through a video clip while attending the ongoing Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"With deep sorrow, we have received reports of heavy rainfall in the Manyara region, causing significant damage in the village of Katesh... my colleagues and I, who are here, offer our deepest condolences to the victims of this incident."

President Samia promptly directed all government resources to the affected location to facilitate rescue efforts and prevent further disasters.

"Our security and defense forces have already been mobilized, and the Ministry of Health is tasked with attending to the injured while the Ministry of Minerals will assess the areas where landslides have occurred," she said.

She added: "I have also requested the relevant disaster management minister to be present. We believe that with the government's presence, all necessary services will be provided."

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead and several others missing following heavy rains that triggered flash floods in northeastern town of Hanang in Manyara region on Sunday.