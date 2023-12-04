Tanzania: 'Step Up Heritage Sites Conservation Efforts'

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR: PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi has underscored the importance of conserving Zanzibar's cultural and heritage sites, saying they are important to the Isles economy.

Dr Mwinyi made the call on Friday as Zanzibaris and stakeholders here yesterday marked the third anniversary of the 'Stone Town Day'.

"Let us preserve our culture and historical sites as they are particularly vital for our tourism," he said in the speech, read on his behalf by the Zanzibar Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla at the climax of the Stone Town Day which is marked on every December 2 since 2021.

He said the eighth phase government of Zanzibar has placed great emphasis on ensuring that heritage sites, especially the Stone Town, are protected in accordance with the UNESCO Convention of 1972.

Dr Mwinyi, in his speech, said that the collection of revenue in Zanzibar highly depends on the performance of tourism Industry, necessitating conservation of the Stone Town and other historical sites, which currently seems to flourish in the world, increasingly attracting more tourists in recent years.

"It is behind this argument that the government, in collaboration with development partners, is renovating the House of Wonders which collapsed in 2020. We are also taking measures to renovate and improve other historical buildings and improve open spaces," he said.

In addition, Dr Mwinyi said that plans are underway to improve the water piping and the electricity wiring systems at the Stone Town historical site in order to get rid of scattered pipes and wires at the UNESCO heritage site that acquired the status in 2000.

The President therefore directed the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage and the Zanzibar Stone Town Conservation and Development Authority (ZSTCDA) to carry out reforms along with guaranteeing security to visitors, and maintaining cleanliness with proper sanitation.

He said planned markets or selling points for the petty traders (Machingas and mama lishe) are required for efficiency.

"It is high time we reduced traffic and congestions ta Stone Town by introducing special transport to the area," he stated.

Minister for Tourism and Heritage, Mr Simai Mohamed Said, promised to maintain the heritage sites and strengthen good relations with the residents of the Stone Town so that some of the challenges facing the areas are addressed and achieve the development goals.

He said his office has planned to improve the famous Forodhani Park, which has been a long-term attraction for tourists arriving in Zanzibar, so that it can become a model garden inside and outside Zanzibar.

ZSTCDA Director General Engineer Ali Said Bakar said: "We plan to ensure that the Stone Town is compatible with the status of other world Heritage sites along with strengthening measures of protecting the heritage sites to meet the UNESCO requirements."

Speaking on behalf of the UNESCO Resident Representative, Ms Nancy Mwaisaka from UNESCO-Dar es Salaam pledged to continue providing support to the efforts of Stone Town conservation as it has been benefiting the government and the people of Zanzibar.