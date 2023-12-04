Tanzania: Govt Set to Announce Over 11,000 New Jobs

Dodoma — DODOMA: THE government will any time soon advertise over 11,000 new job opportunities particularly in the education and health sectors, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Youth Employment and the Disabled), Patrobas Katambi has revealed.

In the yet to be announced new jobs, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) will get 3 per cent of the slots, thanks to the newly released guidelines for employment in the public service.

According to Mr Katambi, in the new guidelines, in every employment opportunities that will be announced by the government, PWDs will have a 3 percent share, in efforts to empower them.

He made the government's commitment during a workshop for Persons with Disabilities held in the Capital City under the auspices of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The workshop was coordinated by the Tanzania Federation of Disabled People's Organisations (SHIVYAWATA).

In a bid to create awareness about disabilities and promote inclusivity, SHIVYAWATA in collaboration with WHO organised the workshop on Friday for PWDs ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated annually on December 2nd.

Celebrations to mark the Day were held at the national level in the Capital City, Dodoma, yesterday.

As Tanzania joins the world in celebrating the day, the Dodoma workshop stood as a testament to the determination and resilience of individuals who rise above their challenges.

It served as a rallying point to raise awareness, cultivate understanding, and work towards a society that embraces and empowers all its members.

Speaking at the workshop, Mr Katambi said the Sixth Phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan was firm to ensure that inclusivity and equal rights remain stronger than ever.

The deputy minister urged the society to reconsider norms and create an environment where every person, irrespective of their abilities, can thrive and contribute to the progress of the nation.

According to him, the government was reviewing the policy for development and services for PWDs, adding that the exercise was participatory by engaging all stakeholders.

"The multi sectoral team is continuing with the exercise and this is done to implement a directive by President Samia when she met PWDs at Chamwino State House in Dodoma," he noted.

The workshop, brought together an inspiring group of individuals who have defied all odds to achieve greatness in various fields.

The focus, according to the chairperson of the Federation of Disabled People's Organisations, Mr Ernest Kimaya, was on fostering collaboration, sharing experiences and providing valuable resources to empower those living with disabilities.

SHIVYAWATA Chairperson paid tribute to WHO for bringing together all disability groups to engaged in dynamic discussions, interactive sessions, and practical skill-building exercises.

"WHO has always been with us to ensure that we are healthy, because there are no lives without healthier persons," said Mr Kimaya.