Tanzania: PM Commends Ggml's Efforts On HIV/Aids Fight

Morogoro — MOROGORO: PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has congratulated Geita Gold Mining Company Limited (GGML) and other stakeholders for supporting the government's efforts in the fight against HIV/Aids.

The premier also assured stakeholders that the government will continue to support the efforts of other stakeholders, including GGML in fighting the scourge in the country.

He made the statement at the World AIDS Day commemoration on December 1, while addressing hundreds of people who attended the event in Morogoro.

"Let me acknowledge the contribution of the private sector, various institutions and development partners within and outside the country in the fight against AIDS, The recent success we have announced here is due to your participation," he told stakeholders," he said.

"Therefore, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you because you are important stakeholders in this fight. I believe that if we continue to work together with our government, we will achieve our goals and I assure you that your government will continue to support these effort to eradicate HIV/AIDS in this country," PM Majaliwa added.

He added that he recognised that the success in eradicating the epidemic was due to the efforts of all stakeholders, including GGML.

"I would like to congratulate and thank Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) for their efforts, we are very grateful for their support in funding HIV/Aids interventions here in Tanzania," said Majaliwa.

The Premier acknowledged GGML's contribution to the AIDS Trust Fund (ATF) in (2023) with a certificate at the ceremony, which was received by GGML's Senior Manager of Health, Safety & Environment, Dr Kiva Mvungi.

On receipt of the certificate, Dr Mvungi said GGML's mission was to continue the efforts in the fight against the disease that the company undertakes every year through the GGM Kili Challenge campaign for example this year GGML donated 100 million to the ATF.

The campaign has supported more than 100 projects across the country since its launch in 2002.