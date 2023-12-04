Africa: Health Conference Ends with a Message of Hope and Action for Health of Africa's People

The third Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2023) concluded, with a resounding call for Africa to embrace "the future of health" through collaboration, innovation, and a renewed commitment to health equity.

Lusaka, Zambia — The third Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2023) concluded, with a resounding call for Africa to embrace "the future of health" through collaboration, innovation, and a renewed commitment to health equity.

Held in Lusaka, Zambia, from November 27 to November 30, the conference, themed "Breaking Barriers: Repositioning Africa in the Global Health Architecture," marked the eve of Africa CDC's first anniversary as an autonomous institution of the African Union and aimed to help build a healthier, more prosperous Africa.

An exciting addition this year was the introduction of a six-month media fellowship on science journalism, sponsoring 45 journalists from across Africa to enhance their reporting skills, fostering a legacy beyond the event.

For four days, the CPHIA conference acted as an incubator of ideas, a nexus for collaboration, and a testament to the unwavering dedication toward advancing public health in Africa.

"The corridors of this conference have buzzed with meaningful dialogue, fostering new connections and igniting transformative partnerships," said Shingai Machingaidze, the acting Chief Science Officer of Africa CDC. "As we conclude CPHIA 2023, let us carry the momentum of this gathering back to our home countries, where we can translate our collective knowledge and shared aspirations into tangible action. The conversations we have initiated here in Lusaka must continue, propelling us towards CPHIA 2024 and beyond," she said.

"Having a major conference like CPHIA on the continent here in Africa means that we can change the narrative," Machingaidze asserted. "It means that we can lead the conversation."

CPHIA's unique role in holistic public health

"CPHIA is unique in the sense that it is holistically talking about health," said His Excellency, the President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema. "Health for one, health for the family, health for the country, health for the world."

"The President of Zambia's commitment to health is evident in his decision to increase the national health budget from 7% to 12%, in line with the Abuja Declaration. This is a commendable step that deserves recognition," said Machingaidze.

A highlight of the conference was the awarding of the CPHIA Lifetime Achievement Award in Public Health to the World Health Organisation Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. This prestigious award honours Dr. Tedros's outstanding contributions to global health.

The conference also witnessed the launch of the Africa CDC and MasterCard Foundation's second phase of the Saving Lives and Livelihoods programme. This initiative aims to address critical health challenges in Africa and promote economic growth, post-declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic as a public health emergency.

"Our Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative with the Mastercard Foundation has shown the power of respectful and action-oriented partnerships rooted in collaboration, coordination, and systems strengthening. The experience and learnings from Phase I will enable us to move with greater speed and scale to deliver with accelerated impact to our member states" said Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of the Africa CDC.

Breaking barriers for a healthier Africa

Dr Kaseya also said that the conference's theme, "Breaking Barriers: Repositioning Africa in the Global Health Architecture," is not just a slogan but a call to action.

"Breaking barriers requires us to think beyond the confines of traditional healthcare models," Dr. Kaseya asserted. "It means leveraging new technologies and innovations, embracing equity and social justice principles, and fostering robust collaborations."

With nine plenaries, 18 parallel sessions, and three special sessions, the conference provided a platform for experts from diverse fields to explore innovative approaches to addressing Africa's health challenges, underscoring the importance of collaboration in building resilient health systems.

Machingaidze provided a comprehensive overview of the key discussions and outcomes of CPHIA 2023.

Pandemic preparedness and resilience

Africa faces a significant disease surveillance gap.

Pandemic preparedness and resilience emerged as crucial focal points, highlighting a joint Emergency Preparedness and Response Action Plan between the CDC and WHO, aimed at bolstering Africa's ability to detect, monitor, and respond swiftly to health threats.

"Our strength lies in unified action," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the Regional Director for Africa for the World Health Organization. "The importance of collaboration cannot be overstated."

Transformative leadership for health in Africa

"Transformative leadership is not only a concept," said Zambian Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo. "Political will is a key factor required to strengthen health systems."

Masebo emphasized that political will is key to fortifying health systems, citing strategies such as economic diversification, decentralized health budgeting, and cross-sectoral collaboration to enhance domestic health financing. Importantly, she stressed the need to not just invest in health but to ensure funds are allocated appropriately for maximal impact and advocating for increased opportunities for women leaders in health.

Fostering African-led innovation in health

The conference illuminated the necessity for Africa to enhance its health security by self-producing essential medicines, diagnostics, and vaccines. Despite challenges, initiatives like the Partnership for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM) and the establishment of the African Medicines Agency (AMA) showcased significant strides toward self-sufficiency and health security.

"It's staggering that African manufacturers produce less than 1% of vaccines and less than 5% of diagnostics used on the continent. For Africa to achieve health security and self-sufficiency, it is crucial to produce its own medicines, diagnostics, and vaccines," said Machingaidze.

Delivering universal health coverage in Africa

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) stood central to discussions, with concerns raised about out-of-pocket expenses impeding access to health services for 90% of Africans. The African Continental Free Trade Area emerged as a catalyst for advancing UHC by bolstering economies and facilitating local vaccine manufacturing, alongside leveraging technology for cross-border surveillance and primary healthcare.

"Shockingly, 90% of Africans face catastrophic out-of-pocket expenses when accessing health services," said Machingaidze."Most countries have integrated UHC into their national health sector strategies, but there's a concern that debt repayments might impede African countries' ability to invest in health."

Greg Perry, Assistant Director General of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) aptly put it, "Health is not a cost; it is an investment."

Women's health and empowerment

Women's health and empowerment were emphasized, with a call for substantial investments to ensure equal representation and decision-making authority. The role of men as allies in supporting women's health was underscored, recognizing women as the backbone of every African nation, as echoed by Professor Nkandu Luo.

"Women deliver the majority of health services yet are underrepresented in decision-making, " added Machingaidze. "They must have an equal space and authority to make health decisions."

She added that it's imperative to ensure they have an equal voice and authority in shaping health decisions. Simply having laws and commitments won't suffice; substantial resource investments are needed to realize this change. This includes empowering women and girls through education and economic opportunities, safeguarding sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), and enhancing the quality of care they receive.

"Men have a responsibility to speak up, support women, and engage others as allies in women's health, participants emphasized," she said.

Safeguarding Africa's health security

Addressing health security challenges encompassing health emergencies, biosecurity, and climate change necessitated a unified approach and resilient systems, as highlighted by minister Kalumbi Shangula.

"No single country can act alone," reiterated minister Kalumbi Shangula. "We must be prepared by putting systems and institutions in place. "

Climate change stands as the most significant health threat of the 21st century. The surge in climate-induced natural disasters is fueling disease outbreaks, contributing to the rise in zoonotic diseases.

The One Health approach again emerged as a crucial and effective method for managing health emergencies while concurrently constructing climate-resilient health systems. The call for transformative adaptation toward resilience reverberated throughout the discussions at CPHIA 2023, generating numerous recommendations.

Transforming health in Africa through digital innovation

The potential of technology to revolutionize African healthcare through telemedicine, AI diagnostics, and mobile platforms was discussed, showcasing Africa CDC's Digital Strategy for Africa and emphasizing the need for commitment from governments, private sector partners, and digital entrepreneurs.

Dr Edem Adzogenu, the Senior Innovation Advisor of the African Union emphasized that Africa, with dedication, can be at the forefront of innovation.

The whole of society: engaging civil society, the private sector, and local philanthropy

The power of multi-sectoral partnerships in addressing critical health challenges was lauded, recognizing their ability to combine expertise, resources, and innovation across sectors. Philanthropic risk capital was identified as a catalyst for new research and innovation, as acknowledged by Kedest Tesfagiorgis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Tesfagiorgis said that "science can pave the way for breakthroughs that can save lives. But people and partnerships pave the way for science."

"Respectful, action-oriented, and multi-sector partnerships can help combine expertise, resources, and innovation across sectors," said Machingaidze. "We just need to engage with healthcare providers to better understand the gaps and challenges where research and innovation could create the greatest impact."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Combating infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and zoonotic diseases in Africa

Progress against infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and zoonotic diseases was acknowledged while emphasizing the need to address setbacks faced during the COVID-19 era. Collaboration and a One Health approach were identified as crucial in combating AMR, with vaccines highlighted as vital tools in the fight.

"We have made remarkable progress against infectious diseases such as HIV, TB, malaria, and NTDs," said Machingaidze."Despite some of the setbacks faced with COVID-19, access to tools, including antimicrobials, vaccines, and diagnostics, are vital to accelerate progress."

Preventative measures such as WASH and primary healthcare were deemed crucial. AMR, a significant health threat, must be prioritized and addressed collaboratively. AMR is one of the top health threats in Africa and should be prioritized with the triple planetary crisis. It's making a direct contribution to the emergence or increase of AMR in Africa, she said.

African leaders were reminded to present a united front to increase the influence of Africa's global governance on AMR.

Unmasking the silent epidemics: NCDs, mental health, and injuries

The burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), mental health conditions, and injuries in Africa emerged as pressing concerns requiring a multi-sectoral approach to prevention and control, as highlighted by Dr. Naeem Dalal of the Zambia National Public Health Institute.

Dr. Dalal, the youth mental health expert, at Zambia's National Public Health Institute reminded us that "mental health is inseparable from physical well-being."

Two exceptional contributions recognized at CPHIA 2023



Two exceptional contributions to African Public Health and Science were recognized with the prestigious CPHIA awards. Dr. Namubiru Saudah Kizito of Uganda received the honour of best oral abstract presentation, while Dr. Joseph Fokam of Cameroon was presented with the best poster presentation award.

As the event concluded, it resonated with a poignant message of unity, diverse approaches, and a shared commitment to drive tangible change in healthcare across the continent.

It was announced that Morocco will host the 2024 CPHIA.

AllAfrica's reporting from CPHIA2023 is supported by the African Union and Africa CDC