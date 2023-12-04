Kenya: Fatality Confirmed, 100 Households Submerged as River Voi Bursts Its Banks

4 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Anita Wambui

Nairobi — A fatality has been recorded in floods after Voi River burst its banks.

According to Voi Special Programs Chief Officer Mkala, 100 households have also been submerged even as rescue efforts have been intensified.

"So Far during the rescue missions we have managed to rescue all the people except from one woman who was carried by the water along the Voi bridge in Tanzania," he stated.

October to December is typically a rainy season for Kenya, the rains have been exacerbated by El Nino, leading to devastating flooding.

Mukela appealed to Kenyans residing in areas prone to mudslides and floods have been instructed to move to higher ground.

He explained that the rescue process that is ongoing is 90% complete thus team are preparing to go into phase two which includes transferring the people affected into safer areas.

This comes after flooding has been occasioned by the ongoing heavy downpour being experienced in the area.

Most residents have in the past blamed extensive sand harvesting and brick-making along Voi River for the floods.

Dredging the river bed and banks is said to have caused several blockages in the river which led to the bursting of the banks.

