Kenya: KCB Coach Munala Eyes New Signing to Reduce Workload on Star Setter Esther Mutinda

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) women's volleyball team coach Japheth Munala says he is on the lookout for another setter to complement national team player Esther Mutinda.

Munala exalted the former Kenya Pipeline player but nonetheless acknowledged the need for another signing to lessen the workload on Mutinda.

"KCB is a force to reckon with and we have a point to prove that we are here to grow...so long as we get another setter to help Mutinda, then we will be home and dry. Remember, she has been playing in these championships alone, without any help and has worked tirelessly," Munala said.

Mutinda was in the frontline over the weekend as the national champions added another trophy to their cabinet, beating bitter rivals Kenya Pipeline 3-1 to clinch the Eldoret City Volleyball Tournament.

It was an energy-sapping final at the Eldoret Polytechnic in which the bankers won the opening set 25-17 before Pipeline recovered in the second one to win 25-22.

The tie, a rematch of the national playoffs final between the two sides, eventually went the bankers' way as they won 25-23 and 26-24 in subsequent sets to lift aloft the trophy.

Mutinda was crowned the best setter of the tournament as Kwathanze Secondary School alumni, youngster Pauline Chemutai, took home the Most Valuable Player (MVP) gong.

Commenting on his team's slaloming run to glory, Munala said it was all the result of hard work in training.

"The girls have played well...the competition was very tough from the preliminaries upto the semi-finals and finally, the final. We had to be at our best and I am happy we have won these championships," he said.

KCB are on course to defend their league title and are tipped to continue their dominant run this season, with matches set to resume in January next year.

Regardless, Munala is not taking his eyes off the prize, noting that there will be no time to rest for the bankers in the festive season.

"We are yet to decide what to do but the next leg of the league is in Malaba in January so we may not have that much time to rest. We are going to plan our training schedule so that when that time comes, we are already in great shape," the coach said.

Equally looking forward to resumption of league matches is the team's skipper, Edith Wisa, who says they are not resting on their laurels.

"We are focusing on the league because the season is not over. We can't go for a long rest rather we will be taking a short break to continue with the season," Wisa said.

The Malkia Strikers player saluted her teammates for their dedication and winning mentality that enabled them to overcome Kenya Pipeline.

"I am so happy for my teammates. Kenya Pipeline is not an easy team to beat but we defeated them in the group stages as well as in the finals. We had to be at our best and I am very happy with that," she said.