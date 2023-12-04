Kenya: Classic Safari Rally to Showcase Kenya's Hidden Tourism Gems Amid Gruelling 5000km-Drive

Nairobi — The upcoming East Africa Classic Safari Rally has been tipped to enhance tourism in Kenya by showcasing the sights and sounds of what the country has to offer beyond the traditional coastal region.

Chair of the East Africa Classic Safari Rally, Joey Ghose, said the 5000km-rally will open up the hinterland of the country to international participants and viewers and entice them to explore it.

"This rally is a showcase of Kenya. We take the rally to places where the normal tourist van doesn't like the Cherangany Hills and other places where a normal tourist company would not take you. We would like to show the world what Kenya is so we run this rally to bring these areas out and enable those that have experienced this environment to bring their families and friends around and bring more tourism to Kenya," Ghose said.

The rally is scheduled for flag off this Saturday at the Vipingo Ridge, before a grueling drive through 11 counties and subsequent finish on December 18 at the Diamonds Leisure Beach and Golf Resort.

With the prevailing El Nino rains in mind, Ghose, nonetheless, advised all participants to prioritise their safety.

"We are going to be traversing around 11 counties, starting from Mombasa coming down to Nairobi, Naivasha...going down to Nakuru. This rally is going to be 5000km long so it is going to be quite a difficult one. I would really like to urge all those spectators, drivers and everyone involved in any way to be very safe," he said.

The Classic Safari Rally will feature 63 local and international drivers who will be fighting the rigours of nature to cross over the finish line first.

Among those in contention include winner of the last edition of the rally, Baldev Chager, the 1994 Safari Rally champion Ian Duncan and Glen Edmunds among others.