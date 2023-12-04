Rwanda: Kicukiro, Gasabo Crowned Wheelchair Basketball Champions

4 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Kicukiro (men) and Gasabo (women) were crowned champions of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities Wheelchair Basketball competition that took place at STECOL in Masoro on Saturday.

The one-day competition, which brought together teams from the Wheelchair Basketball Championship, was organized by the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) on the occasion of celebrations of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Kicukiro looked unstoppable in the men's competition, showcasing a stellar performance that helped them to ultimately win the trophy after defeating the Eagles 6-2 in the final.

The champions were unbeaten in their journey to the final, beating Gicumbi 5-2, Gasabo 7-1, Eagles 5-2, and Indangamirwa 6-4. Gasabo secured third place while Gicumbi and Indangamirwa finished fourth and fifth respectively.

In the women's category, Gasabo won the title after defeating Kicukiro 6-4 in a tightly-contested final.

The tournament concluded with an all-star game featuring the best performing players in the men's wheelchair competition.

