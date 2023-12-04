Rwanda: Players Abroad - Bizimana's Fine Form Continues as Ntwari's Galaxy Reach Cup Final

It was yet another memorable weekend for Rwandan footballers plying their trade abroad as a number of them put up excellent performances in their respective teams.

Djihad Bizimana netted the match-winner that kept Kryvbas in the Ukrainian Premier League title race while Fiacre Ntwari's TS Galaxy beat Amazulu 3-2 to qualify for the final of the South African Telkom Cup.

Times Sport takes a look at how Rwandan players across the globe performed over the weekend.

Ukraine

Amavubi skipper Djihad Bizimana played full throttle and scored the winner in the 83rd minute to help Kryvbas beat Oleksandria 2-1 on Saturday. Kryvbas are now at the top of the table standings in the Ukrainian Premier League with 33 points after 16 league games and they are level on points with Dnipro-1 who lie in the second place on goal difference.

Belgium

In the Challenger Pro League, Teenager Hakim Sahabo played 75 minutes before making way for Mouad El Fanis as his Standard Liege II side lost 3-1 to Zulte Waregem at the Stade de la Cite on Saturday.

Samuel Gueulette was unplayable in midfield and had 90 minutes of action as Raal La Louviere beat Sporting Charleroi 2-0 at the Stade Communal du Tivoli on Friday.

In the U21 league, goalkeeper Matteo Nkurunziza and left-back Hendrick Yves Mutamuliza featured for RWDM U21 who thrashed FC Dender U21 3-0.

In the Amateur Division, there was no Salomon Nirisarike in the KVK Tienen team which was hammered 3-0 by Lokeren Temse.

France

At the Toulouse Stadium in the French Ligue 1, right-back Warren Kamanzi replaced Mikkel Desler in the 33rd minute as Toulouse were held to 1-1 draw with Lorient.

FC Andrezieux are unbeaten in their last five CFA League games. Brian Ngwabije played 90 minutes as they beat Toulouse II by 1-0 scoreline.

In the Championnat Nationale U19, striker Thierry Musabyimana was in action for Le Havre who beat Quevilly Rouen 2-1.

Netherlands

In the Eerste Divisie, winger Noam Emeran was an unused substitute for FC Gronningen who beat VV Venlo 2-1.

Tunisia

In the Tunisian Ligue 1, Bonheur Mugisha is expected to feature for AS Marsa who welcome Esperance de Tunis on Tuesday, December 5.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kenya

Patrick Sibomana played 83 minutes for Gor Mahia before being replaced by Bryson Wangai as they beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-1. Emery Bayisenge, who returned from injury, was on the Gor bench as an unused substitute.

Saudi Arabia

Defensive midfielder Steve Rubanguka was a full timer for Al Nojoom who drew 1-1 with Al Rawdah in Saturday's Saudi Arabian second tier clash.

Luxembourg

Central midfielder Sven Kalisa was in action for Etzella Ettelbruck who lost 2-1 to Medernach in Sunday.

South Africa

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari was in the posts for TS Galaxy who beat Amazulu 3-2 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday in the semi-finals of the Telkom Cup. They will now face Stellenbosch in the final slated for December 16.