Rwanda: A Look at the Increase of Women in Mining

The increase in women in the mining industry is a result of a deliberate change in the culture and policies of the sector. Mining was traditionally dominated by men because of its tough conditions, physical requirements, and long-standing culture. However, as gender equality and diversity became more recognised, mining companies started taking steps to bring in and keep female employees.

According to Thaddee Byukusenge, Mining Engineer at Cominyabu located in Nyamyumba sector, Rubavu District, some changes including enhanced workplace safety measures, flexible work arrangements, equal pay initiatives, specialised training, and mentorship programmes encouraged women to work in mining.

"We have over 700 workers and 300 are women, constituting 40 per cent of the labour force. Over 99 per cent of these workers reside in nearby homes they own," he said.

He added: "Historically, the mining site lacked standardised measures, making it challenging, especially for women due to unsuitable shafts. However, significant improvements have been made, ensuring ease of access for everyone entering and leaving the tunnels.

"Furthermore, a gender policy initiative was implemented to ensure equality, along with a committee dedicated to addressing issues related to harassment or any other concerns."

Byukusenge noted that success stories of women in the field also played a crucial role in attracting more to join. "Fear and unfamiliarity with changes in the mining sector previously deterred women, despite their capability. Now, with women excelling in all tasks, the key lies in shifting mind-sets, I might say."

Mediatrice Uwimanifashije, a miner and member of Cominyabu Cooperative, said, "Women have proven their capability, earning us respect among other things. Initially, I doubted but our achievements speak for themselves.

"My colleagues and I can take care of ourselves. I have invested in livestock--a cow, pigs, and chickens. Many women hesitate due to distance and fear, but those of us who ventured and persisted have thrived. There's no need for them to fear."

Providence Mukagasana, who has worked in the mining industry for a decade, echoed similar sentiments, "I am a leader and a member of the cooperative, working closely with women in mining. I act as their mentor, offering advice where necessary. I counsel them against spending money on unnecessary things. I own three houses," she said.

"What's kept me here for so long is the financial freedom to buy whatever I desire. I encourage them to take the leap; some have already, but others hesitate due to fear of entering the shafts. They shouldn't worry as we have technicians overseeing the site," she added.

Similarly, other women working in different mining sites have redefined boundaries, shattered gender barriers, and become self-resilient, ultimately setting a good example.