Angola: Head of State Discusses Cooperation With His Madagascar Counterpart

Dubai — Angolan President João Lourenço discussed the state of cooperation with his Malagasy counterpart, Andry Rajoelina, this Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and also received the Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe, Patrice Trovoada.

The meetings, which took place on the sidelines of the COP 28 World Summit on Climate Action, served to discuss Angola's closer relations with the two countries.

It should be noted that Angola and Madagascar formalised bilateral cooperation in 2017, during a meeting in the Angolan capital, Luanda, between President João Lourenço and his Malagasy counterpart, Hery Rajaonarimampianina Rakotoarimanana.

The two countries hold regular consultations and cooperate in different sectors.

São Tomé & Príncipe

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe have maintained excellent relations since the time of their struggles for liberation from Portuguese colonialism.

This year, the two countries signed an agreement to set a new cooperation strategy, particularly in the economic field.

