Angola Invests in the Modernization of Meteorological Systems

3 December 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dubai — Angola has modernised its meteorological and geophysical systems to provide quick response to populations affected by constant natural disasters, the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira said on Sunday in Dubai.

Speaking at the Kenyan stand, which brought together leaders from several African countries, the Angolan minister pointed out the combination between the National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET) services, through technological innovations, and the National Space Program as the basis of the new phase being implemented.

The country, he said, intends to have a robust communications network to support related services, so that information can arrive in a timely manner and reach all citizens in the national territory.

Mário Oliveira recalled that the country continues to develop its telecommunications network, both terrestrial and satellite, and in this regard, the country will have a set of technological tools, including applications and other solutions, to have effective warning solutions for severe natural anomalies.

The minister took the opportunity to make it known that Angola, for what it has done, has become the focal point of the Southern African Development Community for the collection of information and its distribution.

"With this, we have the server that monitors and processes data on severe weather conditions for Africa, through the World Meteorological Organization," he said.

Mário Oliveira pointed out that this is in line with the initiatives of the United Nations, through its Secretary-General, António Guterres, for the prevention and anticipation of natural disasters, as well as saving lives.

The UN's main guideline, he said, is that by 2027 all human beings should have access to meteorological information regardless of where they are, in order to safeguard the integrity of people and their property.

He defended the need to invest in remote places, where there are humans, as they are, for the most part, the most affected by natural disasters.

NAMET

Regarding the modernization process of INAMET, he said that with the installation of 83 stations, namely aeronautical, meteorological and seismic, the first phase of the same was completed.

He added that at the moment, conditions are being prepared to move forward with the second phase, which includes the extension of the national network of stations, with a view to better serving national interests, namely economic and social interests.

Angosat 2

According to the minister, at this point there is no longer any talk about the state of Angosat, because it is a satellite in orbit, "we must stick to the services to be predicted".

Therefore, he said that it "is the great communications highway" of the country, where national operators and others are and will continue to place services.

The minister recalled as an example, the "Conecta" project, which initially operates in the east of the country, with the prospect of covering the entire national territory, related to mobile networks for the social sector.

As for foreign operators, he said that negotiations are underway with companies from neighboring countries, especially Zambia and Namibia.

Today was the fourth working day of the Conference of the Parties (COP) 28, which runs until 12 December. VIC/OHA/DOJ

