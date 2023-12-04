Tanzania: How Investors Promote Zanzibar Tourism Attractions Globally

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR: ZANZIBAR government has said working closely with investors is a fundamental tool in promoting the Isles' tourism attractions globally.

The Minister for Tourism and Heritage in Zanzibar, Simai Mohammed Said was speaking at the signing of a partnership deal of Canopy by Hilton Zanzibar the Burj with CPS Tanzania to develop a hotel facility at Fumba Town.

"Our collaboration with investors in Zanzibar has significantly promoted our country internationally," said Mr Said.

This development unveiled by Hilton will be a hybrid-timber tower constructed using engineered timber to reduce the carbon footprint and waste compared to traditional construction methods.

The hotel will occupy the podium level of the 'Burj Zanzibar' complex.

Fumba Town will encompass various residential and lifestyle amenities, including retail spaces, a sports centre, an amusement and water park and a school.

Speaking at the event, Carlos Khneisser, Vice-President, Development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said the partnership with CPS marks Hilton's re-entry into the country.

"This signing aligns with our commitment to meeting the diverse travel needs of guests visiting Africa," Mr Khneisser said.